Credit Suisse AG Sells 31,405 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EBS opened at $60.15 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.07 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

