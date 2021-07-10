Credit Suisse AG Sells 33,264 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,264 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Iridium Communications worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 864.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at about $406,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 239.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 48.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,917 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.82 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

