Credit Suisse AG Sells 34,208 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,208 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

