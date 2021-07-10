Credit Suisse AG Sells 44,959 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,959 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,011,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,856,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,979,000 after purchasing an additional 71,772 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,165,000 after purchasing an additional 576,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $47.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

