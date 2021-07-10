Credit Suisse AG Sells 60,172 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,172 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.50% of Cincinnati Bell worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S. Muoio & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after buying an additional 807,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 844.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,812,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after buying an additional 2,514,588 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBB stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

