Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,579 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Hillenbrand worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

