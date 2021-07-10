Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,917 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,314 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

SWM stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

