Credit Suisse AG Takes $4.22 Million Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Jumia Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.68. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $69.89.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

