Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Strategic Education worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after buying an additional 59,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STRA. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

