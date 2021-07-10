Creditcoin Price Reaches $2.48 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00007371 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $4.06 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,636.41 or 1.00026575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00039952 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00055919 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000910 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.