Credits Trading Up 4% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $483,223.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011749 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

