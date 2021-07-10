CRH (NYSE:CRH) PT Set at $50.44 by Barclays

CRH (NYSE:CRH) has been assigned a $50.44 target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.
Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,178. CRH has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.