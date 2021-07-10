CRH (NYSE:CRH) PT Set at $50.44 by Barclays

CRH (NYSE:CRH) has been assigned a $50.44 target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,178. CRH has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,324,000 after acquiring an additional 49,144 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,027,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 668,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,106,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,490 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

