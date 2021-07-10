Critical Analysis: 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) vs. Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC)

Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acies Acquisition and 2U’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acies Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 2U $774.53 million 4.25 -$216.48 million ($2.17) -20.37

Acies Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2U.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Acies Acquisition and 2U, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acies Acquisition 0 0 3 0 3.00 2U 0 3 6 0 2.67

Acies Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.16%. 2U has a consensus price target of $55.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.13%. Given Acies Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acies Acquisition is more favorable than 2U.

Profitability

This table compares Acies Acquisition and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acies Acquisition N/A N/A N/A 2U -24.29% -15.75% -9.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Acies Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of 2U shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acies Acquisition beats 2U on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acies Acquisition Company Profile

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. This segment targets students seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. The Alternative Credential segment offers online short courses, and technical and skills-based boot camps through nonprofit colleges and universities. This segment targets students seeking to reskill or upskill through shorter duration and lower-priced offerings. It also provides 2UOS, a platform that provides front-end and back-end cloud-based SaaS technology and technology-enabled services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

