Critical Analysis: Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) versus FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A FAT Brands -73.35% N/A -4.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and FAT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion 0.86 -$142.90 million ($0.08) -47.25 FAT Brands $18.12 million 8.51 -$14.86 million ($0.37) -34.08

FAT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitchells & Butlers. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FAT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of FAT Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mitchells & Butlers and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00 FAT Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

FAT Brands has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.56%. Given FAT Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FAT Brands is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Summary

FAT Brands beats Mitchells & Butlers on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

