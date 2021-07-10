Critical Contrast: Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuboo has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Exela Technologies and Kuboo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.13 -$178.53 million ($3.66) -0.80 Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kuboo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Kuboo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -16.71% N/A -17.45% Kuboo N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Kuboo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Exela Technologies and Kuboo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exela Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.46%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Kuboo.

Summary

Exela Technologies beats Kuboo on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

Kuboo Company Profile

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

