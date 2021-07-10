Critical Review: Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Battle North Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $5.35 billion 2.10 -$122.00 million $0.17 132.71 Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Battle North Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cleveland-Cliffs and Battle North Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 3 7 0 2.70 Battle North Gold 1 0 3 0 2.50

Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus target price of $25.06, indicating a potential upside of 11.09%. Battle North Gold has a consensus target price of $3.40, indicating a potential upside of 55.25%. Given Battle North Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs -0.32% 10.98% 1.57% Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Battle North Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

