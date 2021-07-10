Critical Review: EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) & Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

EnerSys has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EnerSys and Spectrum Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.40 $143.37 million $4.49 21.66 Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 0.88 $97.80 million $4.10 20.02

EnerSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spectrum Brands. Spectrum Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnerSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.81% 13.22% 5.73% Spectrum Brands 6.72% 20.92% 5.81%

Dividends

EnerSys pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Spectrum Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. EnerSys pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spectrum Brands pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EnerSys has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Spectrum Brands has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EnerSys and Spectrum Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67 Spectrum Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86

EnerSys currently has a consensus target price of $112.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.69%. Spectrum Brands has a consensus target price of $89.14, suggesting a potential upside of 8.62%. Given EnerSys’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats EnerSys on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. In addition, the company offers specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Further, it provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand. Its Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands. The company's Global Pet Care segment provides rawhide chewing, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, small animal food and care, and rawhide-free products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature's Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, and Digest-eeze brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, Instant Ocean, GloFish, OmegaOne, and OmegaSea brands. Its Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

