Critical Review: OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OBIIF) vs. Its Peers

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS: OBIIF) is one of 51 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare OBIC Co.,Ltd. to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s competitors have a beta of 1.56, suggesting that their average share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OBIC Co.,Ltd. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50 OBIC Co.,Ltd. Competitors 321 1373 2192 73 2.51

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 3.53%. Given OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OBIC Co.,Ltd. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OBIC Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. Competitors -6.15% -3.14% 4.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OBIC Co.,Ltd. $791.15 million $357.21 million 52.25 OBIC Co.,Ltd. Competitors $2.11 billion $195.65 million 25.67

OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than OBIC Co.,Ltd.. OBIC Co.,Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. competitors beat OBIC Co.,Ltd. on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as processing of printed materials. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

