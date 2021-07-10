Critical Survey: ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) versus Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ANTA Sports Products has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peloton Interactive has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

68.7% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ANTA Sports Products and Peloton Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A Peloton Interactive 5.78% 11.53% 5.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ANTA Sports Products and Peloton Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANTA Sports Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Peloton Interactive 2 4 24 0 2.73

Peloton Interactive has a consensus target price of $142.42, indicating a potential upside of 20.86%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than ANTA Sports Products.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANTA Sports Products and Peloton Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANTA Sports Products $4.91 billion 13.65 $773.30 million N/A N/A Peloton Interactive $1.83 billion 19.25 -$71.60 million ($0.32) -368.25

ANTA Sports Products has higher revenue and earnings than Peloton Interactive.

Summary

Peloton Interactive beats ANTA Sports Products on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It also provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. The company offers its products through street stores, shopping malls, department stores, outlet stores, and e-commerce platforms, as well as online. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 9,922 ANTA stores; 2,006 FILA stores; 175 DESCENTE stores; and 157 KOLON SPORT stores. The company also exports and imports sporting shoes. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China. ANTA Sports Products Limited is a subsidiary of Anta International Group Holdings Limited.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of December 09, 2020, it had approximately 3.6 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

