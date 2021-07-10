Critical Survey: ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) versus Loews (NYSE:L)

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and Loews (NYSE:L) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ProSight Global alerts:

94.8% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Loews shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ProSight Global and Loews, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 0 0 2.00 Loews 0 2 0 0 2.00

ProSight Global currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.72%. Loews has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.09%. Given Loews’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loews is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Volatility & Risk

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 6.11% 7.39% 1.49% Loews -0.29% 6.03% 1.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProSight Global and Loews’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $816.11 million 0.69 $22.23 million $0.91 14.04 Loews $12.58 billion 1.14 -$931.00 million N/A N/A

ProSight Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Loews.

Summary

ProSight Global beats Loews on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages. It also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids(NGLs), and hydrocarbons through natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,650 miles of interconnected pipelines; 455 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; 14 underground storage fields with an aggregate gas capacity of approximately 213 billion cubic feet of natural gas; and seven salt dome caverns and related brine infrastructure for providing brine supply services. Further, the company operates a chain of 27 hotels; and develops, manufactures, and markets a range of extrusion blow-molded and injection molded plastic containers for customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, and water and beverage/juice segments, as well as manufactures commodity and differentiated plastic resins from recycled plastic materials. Loews Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.