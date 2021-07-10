Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.90.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 over the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.00. The company had a trading volume of 672,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.87. Crocs has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $118.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.