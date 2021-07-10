Crust Shadow (CSM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $430.00

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $430.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 33% against the dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

