Crust Trading Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001435 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.40 or 0.01445216 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

