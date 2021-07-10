Crypto Village Accelerator Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 54.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $0.40 and approximately $82,988.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00053845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.80 or 0.00876828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00044296 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

