Cryptonovae Hits One Day Volume of $237,563.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $986,459.28 and $237,563.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00113866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00162198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,450.58 or 1.00090706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.70 or 0.00965571 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,534,631 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

