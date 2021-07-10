CryptoSoul Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,515.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $201,014.91 and $2,515.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00263195 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00037766 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00012788 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

