CryptoTask Market Capitalization Achieves $587,748.02 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001113 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $587,748.02 and approximately $98,764.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CryptoTask

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,185 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

