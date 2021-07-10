Cryptrust (CTRT) Tops One Day Volume of $1,754.00

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, Cryptrust has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Cryptrust has a total market cap of $35,416.39 and approximately $1,754.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptrust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00115083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00162636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,631.95 or 1.00316275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.52 or 0.00956042 BTC.

Cryptrust Coin Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io

Cryptrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.