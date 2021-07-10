Cryptrust Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,729.00 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Cryptrust has a total market cap of $35,483.31 and $1,729.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Cryptrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptrust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00117014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00161976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.74 or 1.00218187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.92 or 0.00944929 BTC.

Cryptrust Coin Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io

Cryptrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.