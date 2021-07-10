Curate (XCUR) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Curate coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and $250,913.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.65 or 0.00876931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00044216 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,577,514 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

