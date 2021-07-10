Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Acquired by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the quarter. Curis comprises about 3.1% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 0.84% of Curis worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 591,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after buying an additional 53,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 655,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 32,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Curis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRIS. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

CRIS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,690. The stock has a market cap of $714.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.89. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.91.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

See Also: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.