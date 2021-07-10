Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00005065 BTC on exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $649.57 million and $84.90 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00054326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.39 or 0.00883983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044618 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,543,944,008 coins and its circulating supply is 381,187,259 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars.

