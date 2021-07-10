Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,671 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.