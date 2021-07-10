CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches Market Cap of $21.82 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $21.82 million and approximately $351.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00060279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00035969 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00263368 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00037742 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 145,162,682 coins and its circulating supply is 141,162,682 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.