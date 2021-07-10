CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of CVR Energy worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CVR Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $396,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.94.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.