CWV Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $5.57 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 4% higher against the dollar. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $10,564.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00115353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,609.73 or 0.99965654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.25 or 0.00958468 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars.

