DAD (DAD) Achieves Market Cap of $50.35 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, DAD has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $50.35 million and $375,213.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00053505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.87 or 0.00875516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00044624 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

