DAOstack (GEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $181,760.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $181,760.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0737 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,424.47 or 0.99945975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039655 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007331 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00056003 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000918 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

