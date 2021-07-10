Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,885 shares of company stock valued at $11,517,334 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

