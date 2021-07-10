Databroker (DTX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $295.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $295.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

