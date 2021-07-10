Datamine (DAM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,228.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $579,947.58 and approximately $16,228.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00236228 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001276 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.54 or 0.00806155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,767,643 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.