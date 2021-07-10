Datum Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Datum has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $24,601.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Datum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.63 or 0.00860945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044518 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

