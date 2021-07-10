DATx Market Cap Reaches $936,378.54 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, DATx has traded down 1% against the US dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $936,378.54 and $389,481.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00053738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.38 or 0.00883176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00044573 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.