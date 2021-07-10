Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

In other news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $513,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,100 shares in the company, valued at $918,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,387. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAY traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

