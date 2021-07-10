Dawn Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $108.08 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.87 or 0.00008607 BTC on major exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $200.06 million and $108.08 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 69,649,687 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

