Deeper Network (DPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.02 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 43.9% higher against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $27.02 million and $1.84 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00045539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00114882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00161633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,381.79 or 1.00292767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.43 or 0.00950699 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.