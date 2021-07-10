DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $7.97 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $9,412.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,530,343 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

