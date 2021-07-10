DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Cap of $2.75 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $310,348.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00113704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00162501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,466.66 or 1.00173611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.10 or 0.00955140 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,671,693 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.