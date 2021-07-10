DeFiner (FIN) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and $357,274.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded 87.9% higher against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiner Profile

FIN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,480,876 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

