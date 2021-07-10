DeFinition Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, DeFinition has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One DeFinition coin can currently be bought for $0.0882 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFinition has a market cap of $205,929.83 and $1.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00116626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00161618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,463.92 or 0.99719687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.98 or 0.00944567 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

Buying and Selling DeFinition

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

